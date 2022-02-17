On Thursday, Feb. 10th 2022, the Muscatine Police Department, with assistance from Muscatine Animal Control and the Muscatine Humane Society, rescued 42 dogs from a single mobile home in Fruitland, Iowa.

That day, police received an anonymous tip regarding allegations of animal neglect occurring at 150 Main Street, Fruitland. The tip alleged that a couple were living in a mobile home with an excessive amount of dogs, according to a Feb. 17 release. The overcrowded conditions in the mobile home were suspected of causing severe health issues for the dogs.

Muscatine Animal Control Officer Courtney Patel investigated the anonymous tip, and discovered that an excessive amount of dogs were housed in the mobile home, and concerns of overcrowding and unsanitary conditions were identified, the release said. In conjunction with the Muscatine Police Department, a search warrant was obtained for removal of the animals.

They were able to rescue 42 dogs from inside the mobile home. The conditions of the mobile home were considered unsafe for the animals due to the excessive amount of animal waste present, as well as a lack of access to adequate food and medical care, police said.

In accordance with Iowa Code 717B.5, which outlines the rescue of threatened animals, the Muscatine Police Department worked with the Muscatine Humane Society to take over possession, care, and maintenance of the animals while the investigation continues. The animals remain with the Muscatine Humane Society until dispositional proceedings can be held.

The investigation remains ongoing and any criminal charges are pending.