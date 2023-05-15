Forty-two students from the Moline High School graduating class of 2023 have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars, says Principal Chris Moore. Illinois State Scholars represent the top 10% of high school seniors from 700+ high schools across the state. They’re chosen based on exemplary ACT or SAT test scores, sixth semester class rank and GPA.

Students will receive a congratulatory letter from ISAC and a personalized Certificate of Achievement. They can download a digital Illinois State Scholar badge to display on their online profiles and social media platforms and share with high school counselors, prospective colleges, employers, family members and others.

The 2023-24 Illinois State Scholars from Moline High School students are (in alpha order):

Julian Aguirre, Gabriel Ashmore, Marcie Asuncion, Simra Babu, Deepak Badri, Kiersten Bailey, Maranda Bargren, Alyson Benson, Zachary Bitner, Sophia Brockway, Siri Chintala, Abby Comp, Graham Crippen, Jack Curnyn, Diego Davila, Alec DeLille, Alexander Dickey, Zoey Edwards, Gabrielle Gragg, Olivia Haney, Brock Harding, Corynn Holmes, Anandi Hoogheem, Saiheed Jah, Andrew Johnson, Arshdeep Kaur, Nivena McCoy, Paige Melton, Jakob Neihaus, Alex Noack, Nathan Olson, Lillian Oswald, Ezra Pottebaum, Ishank Pujari, Eryn Robertson, Ryleigh Robertsoon, Josephine Roland, Sarah Spurgetis, Braden Thatcher, Noah Thieme, Chase Tholl, and Aurel Viyegbe.

For more information on the Illinois State Scholars program, click here.