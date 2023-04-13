The 42nd-annual Quad Cities Holocaust Remembrance, known as Yom HaShoah, will be held on Sunday, April 23 at 7 p.m., at Wallenberg Hall — in the Augustana College Denkmann Building (second floor), 3520 7th Ave., Rock Island.

The speaker for this year’s community-wide commemoration will be Ralph Troll, professor emeritus at Augustana College, U.S. Army veteran and a childhood survivor of Nazi persecution during the Holocaust. Troll taught biology at Augustana from 1959 to 1999.

Ralph Troll taught at Augustana for 40 years.

In 1938, six-year-old Ralph Troll and his family moved from Darmstadt, Germany, to a small, isolated farm in the countryside about ten miles from the Rhine River. They were hoping to escape the Nazi persecution sweeping Germany and threatening Ralph’s mother, who was Jewish. Because of this, Ralph was officially designated a Halbjude (literally, a “half-Jew”), and was not allowed to continue his schooling beyond the elementary level, according to a release from the Quad Cities Holocaust Remembrance Committee.

When war broke out, Ralph, his parents and his new baby sister often spent nights in the cellar of the farmhouse or days in nearby foxholes to escape allied bombing raids. Although there were constant fears of attack or betrayal, he and his parents worked hard to keep food on the table and to help others when the need arose.

In February 1945, the Gestapo suddenly appeared in the middle of the night and took his mother away. Months later, after the war ended, his emaciated mother was liberated from the infamous Theresienstadt concentration camp and rejoined her family.

The entire family emigrated to the United States in 1947. After serving in the U.S. Army, Ralph earned a Ph.D., and spent his career teaching biology at Augustana College.

Troll, right, while teaching at Augustana College in Rock Island.

Troll also will speak at the annual Geifman Holocaust lecture on Monday, April 24, 7 p.m., in Wallenberg Hall. He will share his story of survival and achievement as a young boy during the Holocaust.

Holocaust remembrance

Yom HaShoah, translated, means “Day of Remembrance of the Holocaust.” For more than 40 years, this has been marked in the QC by a service of mourning and hope which unites persons of all faiths in remembrance of the great human tragedy of the Holocaust. As part of the annual observance, memorial candles are lit for the six million Jews (and millions of others) who were murdered by Nazi Germany and its allies before and during World War II.

The Yom HaShoah Committee is comprised of community leaders and representatives from the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, Temple Emanuel, Congregation Beth Israel, Churches United, Augustana, St. Ambrose University and the Eastern Iowa Community College District.

The QC Yom HaShoah Committee is comprised of people of several different faiths and backgrounds.

In addition to the live event April 23 at Wallenberg Hall, it can be streamed using a link on the Jewish Federation website HERE.

Yom HaShoah occurs every year in communities around the world. While it is primarily observed by Jews, it is by no means an exclusive commemoration – as witnessed by the community-wide event held in the Quad Cities, according to the local release.

“We remember the Holocaust not simply because it is a Jewish tragedy. We talk about it because we believe the world must not be allowed to forget that 12 million innocent human beings, six million of them Jews, were murdered by the Nazis,” the release said.

A picture taken on April 20, 2020, shows a security guard walking past the Hall of Names, bearing names and pictures of Jewish Holocaust victims, at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Yom HaShoah seeks to ensure that a crime of such proportions will never be allowed to happen again. We keep the memory of the Holocaust alive to guard against the wanton destruction of any people.”

In the QC, Yom HaShoah has been observed annually since 1982. In addition to the memorial service, the planning committee works with the Quad Cities Holocaust Education Committee to present awards to local students for research and creative work exploring or responding to the Holocaust.