43 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 43 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Monday.
The total number of cases in county is at 11,384 and deaths are at 279.
The latest victims of the coronavirus are a woman in her 90s who died at home, a woman in her 80s who had been living in a long-term care facility, and a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized.
There are currently 37 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 woman in her 80s
- 1 woman in her 70s
- 2 women in their 60s
- 3 women in their 50s
- 1 woman in her 40s
- 5 women in their 30s
- 3 women in their 20s
- 2 women in their teens
- 2 girls younger than 13
- 2 men in their 70s
- 6 men in their 60s
- 2 men in their 50s
- 3 men in their 40s
- 2 men in their 30s
- 5 men in their 20s
- 2 men in their teens
- 1 boy younger than 13
