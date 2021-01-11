43 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 43 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Monday.

The total number of cases in county is at 11,384 and deaths are at 279.

The latest victims of the coronavirus are a woman in her 90s who died at home, a woman in her 80s who had been living in a long-term care facility, and a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized.

There are currently 37 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 80s

1 woman in her 70s

2 women in their 60s

3 women in their 50s

1 woman in her 40s

5 women in their 30s

3 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

2 girls younger than 13

2 men in their 70s

6 men in their 60s

2 men in their 50s

3 men in their 40s

2 men in their 30s

5 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

1 boy younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.