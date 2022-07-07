The 43rd Truckers Jamboree will be held July 14-16 at the Iowa 80 — World’s Largest Truckstop in Walcott, Iowa.

The 43rd Walcott Truckers Jamboree kicks into high gear next week at Iowa 80 – The World’s Largest Truckstop.

This year’s event will feature a Super Truck Beauty Contest, Antique Truck Display; Iowa pork chop cookout; over 150 exhibits, Trucker Olympics; two firework shows, Trucker’s Best Friend Pet Contest, a 100th birthday party for a 1922 Walter Snow-Fighter at the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum and more, according to a Thursday release from Iowa 80 Truckstop.

“We can’t wait for everyone to be here enjoying the trucks, music, food, fireworks and just being together. It is one of the best parts of the summer,” says Heather DeBaillie, Vice President of Marketing. “We appreciate the dedication and hard work professional drivers perform.

“It’s an important job. Professional drivers deliver everything we need from food to vehicles to the stage set up for your favorite music artist,” she said in the release. “They are the reason we have hosted this event for decades. Drivers deserve to be celebrated!”

Rising Nashville country artist Kylie Frey will perform in Walcott on Thursday, July 14.

On July 14th attendees can enjoy a performance by rising Nashville star, Kylie Frey, who has made a name for herself on Texas radio. Local favorite Dani Lynn Howe and Band will kick off the concert at 5 p.m. Fireworks and the popular Lights at Night show will follow.

Friday, July 15th brings a Pet Contest, Trucker Olympics, CAT Scale’s Weigh to Win – Ford Raptor giveaway and another great evening of music. Mo’s Garage will start the fun at 5 p.m., opening for country super group Diamond Rio. Fireworks will cap off the evening.

The show wraps up on Saturday, July 16th. The afternoon will feature high energy ’80s and ’90s tunes from The Brat Pack starting at 1 p.m. and awards for the best of the best Super Trucks will start at the main stage at 3 p.m.

Admission and parking to the event and all concerts is FREE! Shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the event grounds. The 43rd Walcott Truckers Jamboree is being held July 14-16 at Iowa 80 Truckstop, I-80 Exit 284, Walcott.

For up-to-date information and schedule of events, visit the event website.