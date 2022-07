The 43rd Walcott Truckers Jamboree kicked off Thursday at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, the world’s largest truck stop. The jamboree continues through Saturday.

Features include a Super Truck Beauty Contest, an antique truck display and an Iowa Pork Chop cookout.

Live music will include Diamond Rio from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday. A fireworks display will be 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Admission and parking for the event and all concerts is free, as are shuttles from the parking are to the event grounds.