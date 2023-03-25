The heavy, wet snow that fell overnight left many in the Quad Cities area without power.

MidAmerican Energy said 10,280 customers were affected when the area’s peak outage took place at 8:10 a.m. Since then, nearly 6,000 customers’ power has been restored, leaving the total at Noon around 4,400.

The snowfall that moved in early Saturday morning was heavy and wet, which accumulated on trees, causing trees and limbs to fall onto overhead lines.

Additional MidAmerican line crews have arrived in the QC from Des Moines, Waterloo and Iowa City.

Be aware that line crews must wait for tree crews to remove trees or tree debris before starting their work.

Report any downed lines by calling 1-800-799-4443.

