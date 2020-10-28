46 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County, 4,297 overall

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday 46 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 4,297.

Deaths due to COVID-19 remained 101 in the county.

There are currently 25 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 70s

4 women in their 60s

5 women in their 40s

2 women in their 30s

6 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

3 girls in their teens

1 girl younger than 13

1 girl infant 1 or younger

2 men in their 70s

4 men in their 60s

2 men in their 50s

3 men in their 40s

4 men in their 30s

4 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

