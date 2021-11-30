46-year-old man identified from fatal Davenport crash on Nov. 26

The pedestrian victim of a fatal crash on Nov. 26 in Davenport was identified Tuesday as 46-year-old Davenport resident, Carlos Pearson.

This incident remains under investigation, and no further details are available at this time, Davenport Police said Tuesday. On Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at approximately 8:23 p.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire and Medic EMS responded to the area of 5500 Jersey Ridge Road in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a car.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 46-year-old Davenport man was in the traveled portion of the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jersey Ridge Road, police said. The victim sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to Genesis East and later to Peoria hospitals where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators from the Davenport Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash.