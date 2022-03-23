A 46-year-old Burlington woman has been arrested and charged with arson from Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

At approximately 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, Burlington Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the Post Office at 300 N. Main Street for a report of a possible fire.

It was learned a garbage can in the 24-hour lobby portion of the building to be on fire. Officers and an employee of the post office, working inside the building at the time, used fire extinguishers to subdue the fire. The Burlington Fire Department also further extinguished the fire upon their arrival.

Traci Andrews

Through investigation, a person of interest in setting this fire was shortly thereafter located, who was still in the area of the post office, according to a Wednesday release. This person was transported to the police department for questioning. At the conclusion of the interview, this person was placed under arrest.

Traci Lynn Wilcox Andrews, 46, of Burlington was charged with first-degree arson, a Class B Felony, and reckless use of fire, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility and held on bond pending an initial court appearance.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.