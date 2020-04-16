46,000+ new unemployment claims in Iowa

There were 46,356 new unemployment claims filed in Iowa between Sunday, April 5 and Saturday, April 11, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s latest information.

43,862 of those claims were from people who work and live in Iowa, while the other 2,494 were from people who work in Iowa but live in another state.

These are the industries that had the most claims:

Health care and social assistance (6,789)

Manufacturing (6,002)

Retail trade (5,813)

Accommodation and food service (4,292)

Industry not recognized (9,604)

The number of continuing unemployment claims is 128,819.

$37,881,685.37 of unemployment insurance benefits were paid to claimants last week.

Just in: 46,356 new unemployment claims in Iowa for the previous week. That’s 207,468 since #COVID-19 outbreak took hold over last 4 weeks. @WHOhd pic.twitter.com/9gI5LTHn3p — Dave Price (@idaveprice) April 16, 2020