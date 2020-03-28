465 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois; 13 deaths, including infant; 5th case in RI County

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 465 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Illinois , along with 13 additional deaths, including an infant younger than one in Chicago.

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”

The other 12 deaths were all in counties in the Chicagoland area and bring the number to 47 in Illinois.

With the 465 new cases, Illinois now has 3491 positive COVID-19 patients with 25,429 having been tested.

Earlier Saturday, Rock Island County announced a woman in her 60s tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated in a local hospital. This is the 5th case in the county.

Other area counties with positive cases include Whitside with 3, Henry with 2, and Jo Daviess, Carroll, Bureau, and Knox each with 1.