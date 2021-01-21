47 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday.
The total number of cases in county is at 11,852 and deaths are at 290.
The latest victim of the coronavirus was a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized.
There are currently 27 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 80s
- 3 men in their 70s
- 4 men in their 60s
- 3 men in their 50s
- 4 men in their 40s
- 8 men in their 30s
- 4 men in their 20s
- 1 man in his teens
- 1 boy younger than 13
- 1 boy infant 1 or younger
- 1 woman in her 80s
- 2 women in their 70s
- 1 woman in her 60s
- 3 women in their 50s
- 2 women in their 40s
- 3 women in their 30s
- 2 women in their 20s
- 1 girl in her teens
- 1 girl younger than 13
- 1 girl infant 1 or younger
