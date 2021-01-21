47 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday.

The total number of cases in county is at 11,852 and deaths are at 290.

The latest victim of the coronavirus was a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized.

There are currently 27 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 80s

3 men in their 70s

4 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

4 men in their 40s

8 men in their 30s

4 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

1 boy younger than 13

1 boy infant 1 or younger

1 woman in her 80s

2 women in their 70s

1 woman in her 60s

3 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

3 women in their 30s

2 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

1 girl infant 1 or younger

