48 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in county is at 11,093 and deaths are at 274.

The latest victims of the coronavirus are: a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 60s, both of whom had been hospitalized; and a woman in her 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility.

There are currently 36 patients hospitalized in the county, which is the lowest number since early November.

The new cases are:

3 women in their 70s

3 women in their 60s

2 women in their 50s

4 women in their 40s

3 women in their 30s

6 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teens

3 men in their 70s

4 men in their 60s

2 men in their 50s

3 men in their 40s

4 men in their 30s

6 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

1 boy in his teens

1 boy infant 1 or younger

