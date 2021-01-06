48 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Wednesday.
The total number of cases in county is at 11,093 and deaths are at 274.
The latest victims of the coronavirus are: a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 60s, both of whom had been hospitalized; and a woman in her 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility.
There are currently 36 patients hospitalized in the county, which is the lowest number since early November.
The new cases are:
- 3 women in their 70s
- 3 women in their 60s
- 2 women in their 50s
- 4 women in their 40s
- 3 women in their 30s
- 6 women in their 20s
- 1 girl in her teens
- 3 men in their 70s
- 4 men in their 60s
- 2 men in their 50s
- 3 men in their 40s
- 4 men in their 30s
- 6 men in their 20s
- 2 men in their teens
- 1 boy in his teens
- 1 boy infant 1 or younger
