49th Annual Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival transitions to free virtual concert

The annual Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival is typically an in-person fundraising event for the Bix Jazz Society to provide music scholarships and programs, as well as future festivals.

According to the organization, “This year is anything but typical.”

That’s why the 49th Annual Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival for 2020 has been moved online as a free virtual concert.

“Many of our fans and members have shared the importance of this event in their lives,” says the Bix Jazz Society. “COVID-19 may be separating us. Through Bix, jazz and technology, we will unite.”

The organization is hosting a virtual jazz festival 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 31, and 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, free of charge. Donations are encouraged but not required.

The event will feature seven talented bands from Denver to Chicago, and each act will premiere new sets of traditional 1920s and 1930s jazz-era music.

The following bands are scheduled to perform during the festival:

These performances may be viewed on a smartphone, tablet, desktop or laptop computer or television screen.

The Bix Jazz Society says more information about the virtual festival will be available soon on their website and Facebook page.