4H shows return to the Rock Island County Fair

The Rock Island County Fair returned Tuesday along with 4H Shows.

It’s something many kids have been missing since they’ve been showing animals since a very young age.

“It was kind of sad because I’ve been showing a calf ever since I was 3 years old and time went by and you never went to a fair and it was a lot different and it was sadder because I didn’t get to come here and show the cows,” said Cassie Bohnert, 4H member.

The fair runs through Saturday. A schedule for the 4H shows can be found here.