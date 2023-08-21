Palmer College of Chiropractic has received the largest financial gift from an individual or couple in their 126 year history. The $4 million donation comes from a Florida couple who wishes to remain anonymous. This is the largest gift from an individual or couple the college has received in its 126-year history.

The gift smashed the college’s goal of raising $25 million through their “Daring and Driven: The Campaign for Palmer College.” Including this gift, $29.8 million has been donated by alumni and friends of the college.

This donation comes after a $3.3 million gift from William Kiernan, D.C., a 1951 Palmer graduate and at the time, the largest donation from a former student in the college’s history. Palmer College has extended their campaign goal to $30 million before the campaign closes on September 1.

“This is truly remarkable. History is happening at Palmer College,” said chancellor and CEO Dennis Marchiori, D.C., Ph.D. “We knew our plans for the future of chiropractic education and this fundraising campaign were ambitious, but they were also crucial to educating the very best Doctors of Chiropractic in the world. I have had the chance to get to know the couple who made this $4 million gift, and they not only believe in Palmer, but also in the healing power of chiropractic. We are deeply grateful and humbled by their generosity.”

“As friends and admirers of Palmer College and its Florida campus, our gift is an investment in an organization—truly an economic engine—that is elevating the well-being of the citizens of Volusia County and beyond,” the anonymous donors said. “This gift will support the people who do the meaningful and important work of educating future chiropractors—the graduates who eventually go out into their communities and transform lives through their care.”

Palmer College is undergoing a period of record-breaking enrollment growth on their campuses in Davenport and Port Orange, Florida. Major investments in new academic and recreational spaces and technology over the past five years have improved student experiences at the campuses.

The new David D. Palmer Learning Commons in Davenport provides study and social spaces for students and the William J. & Mary A. Kiernan Hall–Anatomy & Technique Center provides state-of-the-art wet and dry labs and classroom spaces to perfect their hands-on technique. The Paul and Donna VanDuyne Hall has recently opened, with 115 apartments and additional spaces for study, meditation, recreation and more.

A new 47,000-square foot academic building in Florida includes classrooms and technique rooms, a larger anatomy learning environment, and virtual- and augmented-reality learning tools. The labs are designed specifically for students to apply what they’re learning about movement science and rehabilitation in a technologically advanced setting.

The fundraising isn’t limited to new facilities. Palmer is offering more scholarships than ever before and hopes to someday be able to offer a scholarship to every single student.

“As we prepare to close this fundraising campaign, we know our work is really just beginning,” said Barbara Melbourne, J.D., vice chancellor for institutional advancement, who also led the fundraising effort. “There is more to do to ensure a chiropractic education is available to all who wish to pursue one, and in the years ahead, we will continue to ask for the support of alumni and friends to help us meet that goal. It is through philanthropy—through the generosity of people like this couple—that we will be able to graduate Doctors of Chiropractic who bring the possibility of health and healing across the globe.”

