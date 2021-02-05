4th annual Boys Youth Forum set for tomorrow for Black History Month

A local group is hosting a conference to uplift young African American men in the community for Black History Month.

The fourth annual Boys Youth Forum takes place tomorrow. It’s free and open to anyone who wants to go.

The organizer of the event says it’s his way to teach life skills to young people.

“We want the boys to kind of see a whole angle that through the struggle and through the storm, how you can prevail. Some of the youth right now can’t see that right now. They aren’t having graduations. They’re not having proms. They are stuck at home,” organizer Kermit Thomas said.

The event will take place in person and virtually. It will be at the Central Church of Christ in Davenport starting at 10am-3pm. To register, visit the link here.