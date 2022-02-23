The YWCA Quad Cities is welcoming the public back to Lindsay Park Yacht Club in Davenport on Saturday, May 14, 2022 for the 4th-annual Race Against Racism, a race for all ages.

The event includes a (timed) 5k run/walk and an (un-timed) 1-mile fun run/walk, both taking runners and walkers on the bike-path along the beautiful Mississippi River. Proceeds from this event support YWCA Quad Cities’ social, justice, youth, and advocacy programs. Race start-time is 9 a.m.

You will want to be there early to take advantage of the Pursuit of Health & Wellness Expo, sponsored by UnityPoint Health-Trinity. The event concludes with an after-party, which will be waiting for you at Lindsay Park Yacht Club. Registration is open now HERE to get registered today.

“As many find a reason to divide over differences, we at YWCA Quad Cities strive to stand together and support all of those that need it,” according to a Wednesday release. “To celebrate this event and the cause for which it stands, YWCA Quad Cities will honor individuals who are using their WORDS, their ACTIONS, and their CHOICES to make a significant impact against racism in and around the Quad Cities, through challenging absent and harmful narratives on race, and building solutions that unite rather than divide.

Nominations are being accepted now through April 1st and can be submitted online by CLICKING HERE.

Sponsorship opportunities are available starting as low as $250; all including complimentary registrations. For more information on becoming a sponsor of the Race Against Racism, contact Deanna Woodall, Vice President Development & Growth at dwoodall@qcywca.org or 563-340-0310.