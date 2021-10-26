4th suspect in 2020 homicide behind bars Tuesday night

A 35-year-old Rockford, Ill., man faces a murder charge in connection with a 2020 Davenport homicide.
Derrick Hargrett faces felony charges of first-degree murder, conspiring to commit a forcible felony, first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm, according to records at Scott County Jail, where he was booked at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday after he was arrested on a warrant.
The 2020 homicide
In 2020, the Davenport Police Criminal Investigation Division charged four people, including Hargrett, in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation into the death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings, Moline. The homicide happened Aug. 22 on the 6500 block of North Harrison Street, police said.
Also facing charges are:
- Demarcus Liddell, 34, of Coal Valley, who faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is in custody in Scott County Jail. Liddell originally was charged with first-degree burglary, which was changed after new information was obtained, police said earlier.
- Cordell McDowell, 33, also of Coal Valley, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony. He was held for a time in Muscatine County Jail, then transferred to the custody of U. S. Marshals, jail officials told Local 4 News on Tuesday night.
- Taneshia Coleman, 38, of Davenport, also faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony. She is being held in Scott County Jail.
