5 additional COVID-19 deaths, 124 new cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department announced five additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday: A man in his 90s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s and two women in their 80s.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County now stands at 192.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to the loved ones of these five Rock Island County residents,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 9,522. Currently, 76 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 5 women in their 90s

· 7 women in their 80s

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 12 women in their 60s

· 14 women in their 50s

· 6 women in their 40s

· 7 women in their 30s

· 6 women in their 20s

· 2 women in their teens

· 1 girl younger than 13

· 2 men in their 90s

· 5 men in their 80s

· 5 men in their 70s

· 4 men in their 60s

· 6 men in their 50s

· 7 men in their 40s

· 8 men in their 30s

· 15 men in their 20s

· 4 men in their teens

· 4 boys in their teens

· 2 boys younger than 13

· 1 boy infant 1 or younger

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The Rock Island County Health Department reminds you to take these steps to help control COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow