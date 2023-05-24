Five cats died from their injuries caused by “small projectiles” in Colona.

Animal rescuers from the Quad Cities are working hard to save the rest that survived.

The Colona Police Department says it is working closely with the Quad Cities Animal Recovery Team to find who is responsible for injuring and killing the cats.

People who live in the Kershaw Mobile Homes in Colona say they’ve seen a lot of feral cats in the area.

Volunteers from the Quad Cities Animal Recovery Team say they received a call about several injured cats. When they got there, they found two cats were already dead. Three others were badly hurt and taken to a veterinary hospital, where they later died.

One team member says a team effort is needed to help other cats in need.

“This is a problem and its not just a problem with over population or cats taking over Kershaw,” Shallin Williams said. “It’s a legal issue. It’s animal abuse and you know animals don’t have that voice to advocate for themselves.”

Williams says it’s important for residents to speak out in situations like this.

“Just reaching out to us and letting us know that this situation is happening,” Williams said. ‘Because if that concerned citizen wouldn’t have reached out, how many more cats would have been shot if we didn’t know? Right now we’re just at five, but it could’ve been upwards of 20 if no one reached out. So if you see something or hear something, we really recommend you say something, because it can’t be ramified if we don’t know about it.”

Some of the other cats in the area have been transferred to animal shelters around the Quad Cities to find their forever homes.