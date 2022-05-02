Five people were injured in a crash shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday on U. S. Highway 20, 1/8 mile east of South Canyon Park Road in rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Humbert, 28, of Dubuque, Iowa, was driving a vehicle eastbound when it crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck an RV head-on, a release says.

Jennifer Apel, 40, of Morgan Hill, Calif., was driving the RV, the release says. Passengers John Apel, 63, of Alameda, Calif.; Jon Apel, 40, of Larkspur, Calif.; and a 2-year-old, also from Alameda, were transported by various local ambulance services to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the release says.

Humbert was extracted from his vehicle by Stockton Fire Department and transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the release says.

Assisting at the scene were Stockton Police and Fire, Elizabeth/Stockton/Warren EMS, Jo Daviess County Animal Control and Leamon’s Ambulance Service.