5 juveniles escape detention home; 1 arrested in Davenport

The search is on this morning for four of five minors who escaped from a detention home in Galesburg.

They escaped from the Mary Davis Detention Center on Wednesday night.

One of them made it to Davenport — but they’re now back in custody.

The other four are still on the run.

We’re working to find out how they escaped.

The detention center has minors from 19 counties who are convicted of or charged with a felony and awaiting trial.

WMBD, our sister station in Peoria, has more details about this story.