5 juveniles in custody after 2 high-speed chases early Wednesday

Five juveniles were in custody after law enforcement used stop sticks to end two high-speed chases early Wednesday.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Davenport Police saw a stolen Toyota Camry traveling at speeds of more than 80 mph, a news release says. Officers found the Camry and deployed stop sticks.

The vehicle stopped in the area of High Street and Eastern Avenue, where the two occupants ran away.

In coordination with the Iowa State Patrol, a perimeter was established and the two were apprehended. Upon investigation, officers found the license plates had been spray-painted to make them illegible.

Two Davenport boys were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center:

A 13- year-old faces a charge of first-degree theft

A 14-year-old also faces a charge of first-degree theft.

Shortly after 3 a.m., Davenport Police saw a stolen Kia Sorento – stolen from Mercer County, Illinois – traveling at speeds of more than 80 miles per hour.

Iowa State Patrol found and pursued the Kia.

After officers deployed stop sticks Illinois-bound on the Centennial Bridge, the Kia slowed because its tires were deflating. Iowa State Patrol and Davenport Police stopped the vehicle.

The driver ran east and officers caught him.

Two other occupants were in the vehicle, which had license plates that had been spray-painted to make them illegible.

Three Rock Island juveniles were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center: