5 more deaths in Rock Island County from COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department announced the deaths of five additional county residents from COVID-19: A woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and two men in their 60s.

The total number of deaths from the virus is now 289 in Rock Island County.

“We send our sincere condolences to the loved ones of these residents,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 11,805. Currently, 32 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 2 men in their 80s

· 2 men in their 70s

· 2 men in their 60s

· 10 men in their 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 3 men in their 30s

· 5 men in their 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 3 boys in their teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

· 3 women in their 70s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 4 women in their 40s

· 6 women in their 30s

· 6 women in their 20s

· 2 women in their teens

· 1 girl in her teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The Rock Island County Health Department asks that you help stop the spread of COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you