Five people were taken to an area hospital after a structure fire forced residents onto the roof.

The Moline Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue on September 10 at 4:03 a.m. Fire companies were advised that there were people still inside the structure, including a baby. Moline Police arrived and assisted bystanders, who used ladders to help the residents off the roof before the fire department arrived. First responders arrived in six minutes and reported a small, two story, single family residence with heavy fire showing in the front. They reported that several of the residents outside the structure needed medical attention. Moline Fire Command requested a box alarm for additional ambulances. The home next to the fire was also reported to be on fire.

The first arriving fire company began an aggressive attack on the fire while ambulances provided medical treatment and transport to the hospital. The next arriving fire companies entered the second home and extinguished the fire. The ambulances provided advanced medical care and took five people from the scene. It took about 30 minutes to bring the fires under control and crews remained on scene for three hours to complete overhaul and look for any fires still burning. The initial fire house had working smoke detectors and residents were alerted to the fire by them.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel in three engine companies, an aerial unit, a command vehicle and two ambulances. Two off-duty Chief Officers, a Training Officer and the Fire Marshal responded to assist with scene and city coverage. The East Moline, Rock Island, Coal Valley and Arsenal Fire Departments, Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy and the Red Cross assisted at the scene.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations. Anyone with information on this fire should contact Fire Marshal Mitch Cunningham at (309) 524-2250.