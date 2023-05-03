A 5-year-old boy remained in critical condition Wednesday after a fire in a children’s playhouse in Charlotte, according to a news release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

About 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department and Genesis Ambulance responded to the 200 block of First Street in Charlotte for a report of a children’s playhouse on fire, the release says.

While responding to the scene, emergency units were informed of a child burn victim at the scene, according to the release. Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished a fire in the wooden play set in the back yard of the residence,

A 5-year-old boy was immediately located and provided treatment for his injuries. He then was transported to Genesis in DeWitt, then airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by the Med-Force Air Ambulance, the release says.

The boy remains at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he was listed in critical condition Wednesday. The identity of the victim is being withheld, “pending proper

notification of family,” the release says.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Charlotte Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, Med-Force Air Ambulance and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office. The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.