50% of Quad Cities Residents Have Been Vaccinated, Scott County Health Department Says

According to the Scott County Health Department and information collected from the CDC’s COVID data tracker, over 50% of all people in the Quad Cities have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – and that percentage grows even bigger when accounting for only those who are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Of those who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the Quad Cities, anyone age 12 or older, over 60% of residents have received at least one shot. On top of that, nearly 90% of Quad Cities residents ages 65 and older have gotten the shot.

However, with vaccination rates slowing down and new strains like the delta variant spreading, local health officials are still encouraging more people to get vaccinated. But not to take away from the high percentage of people who have gotten vaccinated – health officials say they are certainly still happy with the number of people who have gotten the shot thus far.