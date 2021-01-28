500 Illinois National Guard troops requested for security in Washington, DC

Members of the National Guard stand outside the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– Gov. JB Pritzker activates nearly 500 members of the Illinois National Guard to support the continued security mission in Washington, D.C. It comes at the requests of the U.S. Department of Defense

Gov. Pritzker says the mission to the nation’s capital will not impact the Illinois National Guard’s ability to perform the vaccination distribution mission.

There are already 325 members of the guard activated to carry out the mission and hundreds of more to come on in the coming weeks.

Sen. Dick Durbin meets with Illinois National Guard in DC for inauguration

The group of National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C. are expected to remain on duty there until mid-March.

The Illinois National Guard forces will join a force of approximately 7,000 National Guard members from throughout the United States in assisting federal and local agencies with safety and security throughout Washington, D.C.

In February that force will draw down to 5,000, which will include the Illinois National Guard service members who will stay on until mid-March.