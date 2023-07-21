Building upon smart infrastructure investments supported by State Sen. Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island), the Illinois Department of Transportation Friday announced an investment of nearly $500 million in road and bridge improvement projects for western Illinois.

“Andalusia Road isn’t even in the district I represent anymore, but I am committing to seeing safety improved there with needed repairs, before someone is seriously hurt,” Halpin said in Friday’s release. “I am also proud to announce that we will see over 100 road and bridge projects coming to the Quad Cities, Galesburg, Monmouth, Macomb and everywhere in between.”

As part of IDOT’s latest Multi-Year Plan under Rebuild Illinois, the district Halpin represents will see 114 infrastructure projects totaling $498.8 million over the next six years.

Illinois State Sen. Mike Halpin

Some of the most vital projects coming to the area include:

Over $51 million in upgrades and repairs to U.S, 34 between Galesburg and Monmouth.

Over $31 million in upgrades and repairs to U.S. 150 between Galesburg and Knoxville.

Over $34 million for pavement rehabilitation and improvements to U.S. 67 from downtown Rock Island to Macomb.

These projects are part of IDOT’s Multi-Year Plan, a $40-billion investment in construction projects for the next six fiscal years. The project invests in all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, as well as bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

“Our community wants to see state tax dollars come back home,” Halpin said. “I am committed to making sure that Western Illinois gets a fair shake.”

To find a full list of projects slated for the 36th Senate District, visit IDOT’s website.