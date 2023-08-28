Modern Woodmen of America and the Quad Cities River Bandits will present a check for $5,000 to the Quad Cities Community Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund during the Bandits game on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

This fund provides aid to those impacted in the weeks and months after a disaster occurs. The check will be presented to the foundation during Modern Woodmen’s half-price night on Wednesday. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. with the check presentation during the second inning, at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport.

The $5,000 donation will go to the QC Community Foundation’s Disaster Recovery Fund (qccommunityfoundation.org).

Modern Woodmen president/CEO Jerry Lyphout and River Bandits owner Dave Heller will present the check to Anne E. Calder, vice president of development for the Quad Cities Community Foundation and board member Liz Cervantes.

MWA and the baseball team held a salute-to-first responders jersey auction as part of the “Modern Woodmen Night” game on Wednesday, July 26. The auction netted $2,500, and with MWA’s match, a total of $5,000 will be donated to the Disaster Recovery Fund.

The fund offers grants to QC nonprofits supporting households impacted by the collapse of 324 Main St., in downtown Davenport. Based on the resources available through gifts to the fund, financial assistance will be made available through Quad Cities Open Network to households that lived in 324 Main Street that have registered for assistance with the American Red Cross.

For more information on the fund, click HERE.