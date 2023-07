If you bought a Powerball ticket in Princeton, Ill., you may want to check the numbers.

Someone bought a Powerball ticket at the Casey’s General Store on W. Peru Street that matched four numbers, winning them a $50,000 jackpot.

The winning numbers for the drawing on July 20 were: 7 – 10 – 11 – 13 and 24, with 24 as the Powerball number. For more information on Powerball, including the current jackpot, click here.