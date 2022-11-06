If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize.

Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, with a $929.1 million cash option. That number is expected to grow before Monday night’s drawing. The previous record Powerball jackpot was a prize of $1.586 billion won in the drawing on January 13, 2016.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69 and Powerball 20. The Power Play number was 3.

Three lucky Iowa players came within a single number of having at least a share of the jackpot on Saturday. Two of those tickets each won $50,000 while the other won $150,000. The three tickets each matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. The person who bought one of the tickets also added the Power Play option, which multiplied their winnings to $150,000.

One of the $50,000 winners was sold in Sabula and the $150,000 ticket was sold in Sheldon. The other $50,000 winning ticket was sold at the Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th Street in Clinton.

The three prizes can be claimed at any Iowa Lottery office. If the winners have questions before claiming their prize, they are welcome to call the Iowa Lottery at (515) 725-7900 or email Wmaster@ialottery.com.