51-year-old victim in Davenport motorcycle crash identified

The motorcycle rider in a fatal crash in Davenport on Sept. 17 is identified as 51-year-old Davenport resident, John Funte Sr.

On Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at approximately 7:04 p.m., the Davenport Police Department, along with Davenport Fire and Medic EMS, responded to the 4400 block of North Pine Street in reference to a single motorcycle crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was travelling northbound at a high rate of speed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle leaving the roadway and struck a tree. The motorcycle rider, John Funte Sr., 51, later died from his injuries at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit. No further details are available at this time.

