52 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county total to 913.

There are currently eight patients hospitalized.

While this is a record number of new cases reported in one day, 40 of the new cases are associated with an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center. The prior high number was 28 on April 19.

“This is an alarming number, for sure,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are concerned about the health and safety of the inmates, staff and administration at the prison and will continue to work with leaders there in an effort to get this outbreak under control.

“However, we are just as worried about the rising case counts of people in their 20s and 30s who are not associated with our known outbreaks,” Ludwig said. “We must remain vigilant by continuing to stay at least 6 feet from others, wash our hands frequently and wear face coverings in public. These are our best tools to prevent further spread of this virus.”

The new cases are:

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

