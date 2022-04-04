Honor Flight of the Quad Cities on Monday announced the 52nd Honor Flight to Washington D.C., for more than 90 veterans who served during our conflicts may visit monuments built in their honor.

The full-day flight and visits will be on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. This one is designated as the “Galva / Backroad Music Festival Flight,” in honor of the many volunteers, supporters, and fundraisers held in that area. Most of the veterans will be from Henry, Knox, Mercer, Warren and Stark counties in Illinois, according to a Monday release.

These special veterans will be accompanied by 60 volunteer “guardians” who will assist them throughout the day. Health and safety will be of prime importance. All veterans and guardians have been fully vaccinated for the flight. Masks will be worn by all participants whenever they are indoors.

At the end of the day (April 12th) at about 10 p.m., the veterans will return to the Quad City International Airport, Moline, and the public is invited and urged to come to the airport and give the veterans a warm reception and welcome home.

A mask is required inside the airport. Any person who was on active duty during WWII, Korea or Vietnam is urged to fill out and application for an Honor Flight. Those interested in going on a flight as a guardian to assist veterans (some may be in a wheelchair) may fill out an application as well.

Applications are available at honoflightqc.org.