55-year-old inmate dies at Muscatine County Jail

On Saturday, Jan. 22, a 55-year-old inmate died at Muscatine County Jail.

At about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Muscatine County Correctional Officers assisted an inmate in a cellblock at the Muscatine County Jail, after he made statements that led officers to believe he may have been having a medical issue, according to a Tuesday release from Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess.

Officers removed the inmate from cellblock to an adjacent hallway, where he became unresponsive. Officers started CPR and AED procedures, the release said. Shortly after these procedures were initiated, paramedics from the Muscatine Fire Department joined the officers. Despite the best efforts of the officers and paramedics, the inmate passed away.

The inmate was identified as Brian Keith Marston, 55, of Muscatine. He had been brought into the facility on Oct. 15, 2021, the release said. He had been court ordered to be transferred to the Iowa Medical Classification Center/Oakdale (IMCC), upon clearance, to commence a prison sentence.

As required by jail policy and due to his passing while in custody, the matter remains under investigation, the release said.

Those assisting with the investigation include the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office, Muscatine County Attorney’s Office, and the Muscatine Fire/Ambulance.