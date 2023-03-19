Honor Flight of the Quad Cities has announced its 56th Honor Flight to Washington D. C. so that almost 90 veterans who served during U. S. wars can visit the monuments built in their honor, a news release says.

The full day flight will be on Tuesday, April 4. Most of the veterans served during the Vietnam War, and some are visiting “The Wall” for the first time.

A group of Quad Cities veterans from an Honor Flight trip to Washington in November 2021.

The veterans will be accompanied by 60 trained volunteer “guardians” who will assist them throughout the day.

This flight will carry among its heroes a 100-year-old World War II veteran. He will have a special caregiver as a guardian, the release says.

Coincidentally, this is National Women’s Month and a woman veteran will be on the flight. To honor her, and all woman Veterans, the group will make a stop at the Military Women’s Memorial.

The flight will be commanded by Mike Haney (an Air Force Vet), and his deputy Maria Green. They will be assisted by three experienced bus captains.

At the end of the day, about 10 p.m., the veterans will return to the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline. The public is invited to come to the airport and give the veterans a warm reception and welcome home. Parking at the airport will be free.

Any person who was on active duty during World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War may complete an application for an Honor Flight and send it (along with a DD214) to Honor Flight c/o Ridgecrest Village, 4130 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, IA 52806. Those interested in going on a flight as a guardian to assist veterans (some may be in a wheelchair) may complete an application as well.

Applications are available here.