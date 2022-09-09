The Quad Cities Community Foundation granted over half a million dollars to local non-profits, the organization announced Thursday.

Thirty-four local nonprofits are receiving $577,262 through the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Operations and Program Grants.

“General operating support and unrestricted funding are so important to non-profits’ health and viability,” said Sue Hafkemeyer, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “That’s especially true during tough economic times, when organizations may be dealing with increased demand for their services and reduced donor support. We’re so grateful to the donors whose generosity allows us to put these grants out into the community.”

Grants from the program are intended to provide general operating funding or program support for successful ongoing efforts. They cover a variety of focus areas, from basic needs and health to community development and arts and culture.

Operations and Program Grants range in size from $5,000 to $20,000, with $40,000 available for two-year requests.

Eight nonprofits are receiving funding from the Community Foundation for the first time: Amani Community Services, ASWAS, Inspire Next, Kinna’s House of Love, Lotus Blossoms, Positive Brothers United, Rock Island Milan Little League and Understanding Works.

“We hope the community will join us in congratulating these first-time grantees and learn more about the work they’re doing to make the Quad Cities a more vibrant and inclusive place,” said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives. “We strive to be connected and relevant to our community’s nonprofit sector as it continues to grow, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what all of these organizations achieve with this support.”

This year’s grants come from the following funds, with additional funding provided by the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund:

Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund—focuses on health, community development, youth development, education, and arts and cultural activities

Christ United Methodist Church of the Illinois Quad Cities—$5,000

Christian Care—$20,000

EveryChild—$20,000

One Eighty—$8,790

Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center—$20,000*

Rock Island Milan Little League—$5,000

Testimonies of Hope—$20,000

The Project of the Quad Cities—$5,000

Unity House of Davenport, Inc.—$8,000

Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Basic Human Needs Fund—focuses on organizations supporting basic human needs

NEST Cafe—$40,000*

Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Children at Risk Fund—focuses on youth

YWCA of the Quad Cities—$40,000*

Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Chip Sunderbruch Memorial Risk Management Fund—focuses on risk management and safety issues

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities—$20,000

Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Health and Wellness Fund—focuses on health

Transitions—$10,472

Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund, Basic Human Needs Fund & Health and Wellness Fund

Vera French Housing Corp.—$40,000*

Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & John J. Quail Fund—focuses on arts and culture

Quad City Botanical Center—$5,000

Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Judith Berger Fund—focuses on education, poverty, and children in need

Tapestry Farms—$15,000

Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Marsha and Don and Pedersen Endowment—focuses on arts and culture, education, and children, youth, and seniors

LivWell CARES—$15,000

Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Nell C. Brennan Fund—focuses on educational opportunities for underserved children

Hope at the BRICK House, Inc.—$10,000

Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Roy E. Murray Fund—focuses on youth

Christian Friendliness – YouthHope—$40,000*

Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Sekharan Family Fund—focuses on hospice care and homelessness

Quad Cities Housing Council—$30,000*

Quad Cities Community Impact Fund—focuses on the most pressing needs and promising opportunities in the Quad Cities

Amani Community Services—$20,000

ASWAS, Inc.—$5,000

Augustana College Advancement Office—$20,000

Fresh Films – Dreaming Tree Foundation—$13,000*

Heart of Hope Ministries—$40,000*

Inspire Next—$10,000

Kinna’s House of Love, Inc.—$10,000

Living Proof Exhibit—$10,000*

Lotus Blossoms, Inc—$5,000

Positive Brothers United—$20,000*

Quad City Arts—$10,000

STEAM on Wheels—$20,000*

Understanding Works—$5,000

WVIK Quad Cities NPR—$12,000

* a grant paid over the course of two years