The Quad Cities Community Foundation granted over half a million dollars to local non-profits, the organization announced Thursday.
Thirty-four local nonprofits are receiving $577,262 through the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Operations and Program Grants.
“General operating support and unrestricted funding are so important to non-profits’ health and viability,” said Sue Hafkemeyer, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “That’s especially true during tough economic times, when organizations may be dealing with increased demand for their services and reduced donor support. We’re so grateful to the donors whose generosity allows us to put these grants out into the community.”
Grants from the program are intended to provide general operating funding or program support for successful ongoing efforts. They cover a variety of focus areas, from basic needs and health to community development and arts and culture.
Operations and Program Grants range in size from $5,000 to $20,000, with $40,000 available for two-year requests.
Eight nonprofits are receiving funding from the Community Foundation for the first time: Amani Community Services, ASWAS, Inspire Next, Kinna’s House of Love, Lotus Blossoms, Positive Brothers United, Rock Island Milan Little League and Understanding Works.
“We hope the community will join us in congratulating these first-time grantees and learn more about the work they’re doing to make the Quad Cities a more vibrant and inclusive place,” said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives. “We strive to be connected and relevant to our community’s nonprofit sector as it continues to grow, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what all of these organizations achieve with this support.”
This year’s grants come from the following funds, with additional funding provided by the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund:
Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund—focuses on health, community development, youth development, education, and arts and cultural activities
Christ United Methodist Church of the Illinois Quad Cities—$5,000
Christian Care—$20,000
EveryChild—$20,000
One Eighty—$8,790
Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center—$20,000*
Rock Island Milan Little League—$5,000
Testimonies of Hope—$20,000
The Project of the Quad Cities—$5,000
Unity House of Davenport, Inc.—$8,000
Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Basic Human Needs Fund—focuses on organizations supporting basic human needs
NEST Cafe—$40,000*
Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Children at Risk Fund—focuses on youth
YWCA of the Quad Cities—$40,000*
Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Chip Sunderbruch Memorial Risk Management Fund—focuses on risk management and safety issues
Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities—$20,000
Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Health and Wellness Fund—focuses on health
Transitions—$10,472
Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund, Basic Human Needs Fund & Health and Wellness Fund
Vera French Housing Corp.—$40,000*
Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & John J. Quail Fund—focuses on arts and culture
Quad City Botanical Center—$5,000
Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Judith Berger Fund—focuses on education, poverty, and children in need
Tapestry Farms—$15,000
Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Marsha and Don and Pedersen Endowment—focuses on arts and culture, education, and children, youth, and seniors
LivWell CARES—$15,000
Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Nell C. Brennan Fund—focuses on educational opportunities for underserved children
Hope at the BRICK House, Inc.—$10,000
Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Roy E. Murray Fund—focuses on youth
Christian Friendliness – YouthHope—$40,000*
Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund & Sekharan Family Fund—focuses on hospice care and homelessness
Quad Cities Housing Council—$30,000*
Quad Cities Community Impact Fund—focuses on the most pressing needs and promising opportunities in the Quad Cities
Amani Community Services—$20,000
ASWAS, Inc.—$5,000
Augustana College Advancement Office—$20,000
Fresh Films – Dreaming Tree Foundation—$13,000*
Heart of Hope Ministries—$40,000*
Inspire Next—$10,000
Kinna’s House of Love, Inc.—$10,000
Living Proof Exhibit—$10,000*
Lotus Blossoms, Inc—$5,000
Positive Brothers United—$20,000*
Quad City Arts—$10,000
STEAM on Wheels—$20,000*
Understanding Works—$5,000
WVIK Quad Cities NPR—$12,000
* a grant paid over the course of two years