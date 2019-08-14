5ive Cities Brewing, Elizabeth Grace Foundation partner for Sips for Sleep Sacks

The Elizabeth Grace Foundation is partnering with 5ive Cities Brewing for the summer edition of Sips for Sleep Sacks.

The event will include tastings from any of the 16 beers on tap, pizza and a specialty brew prepared for this night only.

5ive Cities will be donating $1 from every pint of 5ive Cities beer sold at the event, as well as all proceeds from the specialty brew.

The Elizabeth Grace Foundation joined Local 4 News at 4 on Wednesday to discuss the event.

More information and tickets can be found here.