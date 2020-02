The Black Business Expo returns to the Quad Cities this weekend.

It will showcase and celebrate local black-owned businesses and applicable entrepreneurial services and resources. The Expo is the ONLY event in the Quad Cities region that is designed to specifically highlight black-owned local businesses and showcase the rich diversity of the area’s small business community.

It happens tomorrow, February 29 from 1-5 p.m. It’ll be at Southpark Mall in front of former Younkers store in Moline.