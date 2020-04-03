6 cases of COVID-19 in Scott County among the 85 additional cases in Iowa

Iowa now has 699 positive case of COVID-19 after 85 additional cases were reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday.

Among the new cases were 6 from Scott County, 5 from Clinton County, 3 in Muscatine County, and 1 each from Dubuque County, Jackson County, Henry County, and the first reported case in Louisa County.

Here is a list of the new cases in those counties:

Scott County 4 middle-aged adults (41-60)

2 older adults (61-80)

Clinton County 4 middle-aged adults (41-60)

1 older adult (61-80)

Muscatine County 1 adult (18-40)

1 middle-aged adult (41-60)

1 older adult (61-80)

Dubuque County 1 older adult (61-80)

Jackson County 1 middle-aged adult (41-60)

Henry County 1 middle-aged adult (41-60)

Louisa County 1 older adult (61-80)

Scott County now has 31 positive COVID-19 cases, still the most in the local area. Dubuque County is second with 23, followed closely by Muscatine County with 22. Clinton County with 15 and Cedar County with 11 round out the top 5. The other area counties have less than 10 positive cases.

In the state of Iowa, Linn County and Polk County are the only counties to have numbers in the hundreds, with 118 and 100 respectively. Johnson County, where the first cases appeared, currently has 83.

For the latest information of COVID-19 in Iowa, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health website.