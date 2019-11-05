6 juveniles charged in a stolen vehicle pursuit

This morning at approximately 8:30 AM, Scott Emergency Communication Center (SECC) was informed that OnStar, an in-vehicle security system, was tracking a reported stolen vehicle in Davenport, according to a release.

OnStar stayed in touch with the dispatch and disabled the vehicle after it was tracked to the area of 6300 Western Avenue. Several police units blocked in the vehicle as two juveniles fled from the vehicle on foot, who were apprehended after a short foot chase.

Another four juveniles were in the vehicle but did not flee.

The juveniles were charged with the following

15 year old male, charged with Theft 1st and Interference, was placed in Juvenile Detention.

16 year old male, charged with Theft 1st, Interference, Traffic charges, was placed in Juvenile Detention.

17 year old female, charged with Theft 1st and Interference, was placed in Juvenile Detention.

13 year old female, charged with Theft 1st and Interference, was placed in Juvenile Detention.

14 year old male, charged with Theft 1st and Interference, was turned over to a parent.

16 year old female, charged with Theft 1st and Interference, was turned over to a parent

The involved vehicle was reported stolen overnight out of Bettendorf, Iowa. No injuries were reported. No further information is available at this time.