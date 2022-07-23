Six people and four pets escaped from an early-morning Saturday fire that remains under investigation.

About 3:20 a.m., Davenport Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 Block of Mississippi Avenue, a news release says.

Crews responded with seven apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 22 personnel. The first arriving unit found moderate smoke and fire on the outside of the house that extended into the attic, the release says.

Crews attacked the fire from the interior and exterior. All six occupants were out of the structure when firefighters arrived, the release says.

Firefighters rescued two dogs, one lizard and a hamster, the release says.

MidAmerican Energy had to remove an overhead power line for aerial operations, the release says. The fire was under control in about 90 minutes but crews remained on scene for about two hours to search for hidden fire.

The home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was not needed, the release says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Any additional information will be released by the fire marshal, the release says.