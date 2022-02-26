A home is now significantly damaged following an accidental fire that broke out Saturday morning in Burlington.

The Burlington Police Department responded to a report of a house fire 3:46 p.m. at the 2600 block of Sunrise Lane.

Firefighters arrived four minutes later to find smoke and flames in the back of the single-family home.

A news release states the blaze started outside, near a screen porch, and traveled into the attic of the home.

Six people inside the house at the time were all able to escape without injuries.

According to the fire department, the house is owned and occupied by Ryan Oleson, and it is insured.

They add that the home sustained “significant fire, smoke and water damage.”

Damage estimates are still being assessed.

Victim assistance is being provided by the Red Cross.

It was determined the fire was caused by a hot ember or ash from discarded smoking material.

A total of 14 Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by nine West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid.

Additional assistance was provided by Burlington Police and Alliant Energy.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 6:25 p.m.

No injuries were reported.