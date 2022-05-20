After a little girl alerted her mother about a smoke detector going off, the family – along with other residents in an apartment building – escaped safely.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of North Broad Street at 5:11 a.m. Friday, a news release says. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty.

Flames were visible from a window in the two-story duplex and smoke detectors could be heard. Battalion Chief Derek Perry established command and the Fremont Street Station Crew used an attack line to quickly extinguish the bedroom fire.

Fire crews removed smoke from the structure.

There were no injuries reported and property loss was minimized due in large part to the residents in the upstairs apartments waking to the sound of the smoke detectors alarming. Kylee Stivers, 6, heard the smoke detector and woke her mother, Sylvia, who called 911, the release says.

“It was Kylie and Sylivia’s quick action which led to the safe evacuation of all residents from the apartment building. This is a reminder of how important it is to have working smoke detectors in your home. Smoke detectors do save lives,” the release says.

The Galesburg Police and Fire Departments will be acknowledge Kylee for her quick actions at the Public Safety Building at 2 p.n. Wednesday.

Residents who need assistance with checking the detectors in their home or need smoke detectors should contact the Galesburg Fire Department at 309-345-3717.