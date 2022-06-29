A weekend hit-and-run crash left a 6-year-old boy with a fractured leg and a concussion.

The incident occurred on 20th Avenue in Rock Island shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday..

The boy’s mother, Danielle Keel, and her two children were leaving the house to go on a bike ride to a church parking lot down the road. Just as Keel was grabbing her glasses out of the car, her two children began pedaling down the alley.

Within seconds, a car hit her son, Jonas. His sister let out a loud scream that sent Keel running to check on them.

Keel found Jonas lying in the grass unconscious.

“By the time I got there, there was no car, there were no skid-marks, there was no evidence of a car crash,” Keel told Local 4 News.

Neighbors called for an ambulance and Jonas was taken to Trinity Rock Island Campus – UnityPoint Health, which transferred him to Peoria for more treatment.

Jonas was released from the hospital Tuesday, June 28.

According to Keel, Jonas has a concussion and a fractured leg, which leaves Jonas immobile for the next couple of months. Doctors will decide next week if he’ll need rods to stabilize the break, Keel said.

The family has also set up a Gofundme page to help with gas, groceries, and medical expenses.

Rock Island Police say security camera caught a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu, in the neighborhood that may be involved. Rock Island Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 309-732-2677.