The city of Rock Island is considering establishing a Special Service Area (SSA) in the downtown area.

Special services could include litter pick up, maintenance of flower plantings, hospitality assistance for visitors, district signage, branding and marketing activities and supplemental business assistance programs.

Many communities locally and throughout Illinois (including Moline and East Moline, and similar districts in Davenport and Bettendorf) have one or more SSAs to provide support to their commercial corridors and downtown areas.

The proposed special assessment for the SSA is 1.15% of equalized assessed value of a property within the SSA boundaries, according to a Wednesday release from Rock Island.

City Council members approved an “initiating” ordinance during the Aug. 22 meeting to begin the formal public comment period. That means a 60-day public comment period has now begun.

Comment is being sought through a Google form to be submitted through the city. Downtown stakeholders are invited to voice support for the SSA or oppose it entirely. Suggestions that it be changed in some way, like adjustments to the boundary or the assessment amount, are also welcome.

After the 60-day period ends, a public hearing will be held Oct. 24 providing an additional opportunity to offer feedback.

After reviewing comments from the public, city council will consider a second, “establishing” ordinance in November. If this second ordinance is passed, the SSA will go into effect.

Access the Google form HERE and click on SSA Comment Form to provide feedback.

