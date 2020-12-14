60 more COVID-19 deaths, 665 new cases reported in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the COVID-19-related deaths of another 60 Iowans and the positive coronavirus tests of another 665 Iowans.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. The newly reported positive coronavirus cases and COVID-19 death may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

With 60 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the statewide death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 3,273. Of those who’ve died, 1,132 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 143 coronavirus outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities.

A total of 256,913 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus, including 665 tests reported in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve tested positive, the state considers 190,218 to be recovered from the virus. A total of 1,284,890 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 19.9% of them tested positive.

There are currently 764 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 15 patients since Sunday. There are 160 patients in the ICU who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus and 86 on ventilators. Those numbers are both down from the previous day. There are 3,400 inpatient hospital beds available in the state as well as 391 ICU beds and 859 ventilators.

Fifty-six of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have an average positive rate over the last two weeks above 15%. That list is lead by Ida County at 27.9%, Kossuth County at 26.8% and Montgomery County at 25.5%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

